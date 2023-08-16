The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! While yesterday was rather un-August-like, today we start to get things back on track. A pair of systems are on the way out today. Showers will shut down and clouds will begin to clear.

Heading out of the door this morning you may interact with some patchy drizzle and very light rain. Throughout the day bits of sunshine will show up. This could spark a few more showers. Everyone dries out overnight with patchy fog.

Thursday will look and feel more like August. Temperatures will jump into the 80s under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Pop-up showers can be ruled out during the afternoon.

Better rain chances arrive late Thursday night with a cold front. This boundary could also bring rumbles of thunder through the Capital Region. Rather quickly we’ll dry out and humidity levels will drop.

It going to be a beautiful weekend! Saturday will be cooler than Sunday. Both days will feature lower humidity and sunshine. Dry time looks to extend into the early part of next week.