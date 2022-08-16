The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Are you ready for a repeat of yesterday? Temperatures will quickly climb from a comfortable start into the 80s by this afternoon. The morning sun will give way to some afternoon clouds. Isolated showers also can’t be ruled out, but any activity will stay mainly in the mountains.

The forecast will be picture perfect for the opening of the Altamont Fair! Along with being a little warm, it will turn a little breezy this afternoon. If shower does pass over the fairgrounds, it would come around 4 PM or 5 PM.

Wednesday will carry better shower chances for the entire News10 area. A low is spiraling around the Gulf of Maine. Scattered showers will back in from the east tomorrow. The afternoon hours look a little wetter than the start of the day.

Unfortunately this won’t be a widespread or soaking event. Only light rainfall amounts are expected through Thursday evening. This won’t be enough to quench the drought. Parts of New Hampshire and Maine will likely hit the “jackpot” with this storm. The higher totals will miss the areas that desperately need the rain, like eastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island.

The pattern will next dry out and heat up. It will be toasty this weekend with highs around 90 degrees. A few more rounds of showers are in our future next week.