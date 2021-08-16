08/16/2021: Clouds and moisture building back in

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

I know Mondays can be tough, especially after a great weekend. Hopefully today’s forecast will help you ease into your work week flow.

It is another comfortable and cool morning with temperatures in the 50s, even the 40s for the Adirondacks. Pleasant conditions will hang on throughout the day with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

While we are starting off with sunshine, clouds will build in as the day goes on. A deck of high clouds is already pushing in from the south. Filtered sunshine will be the story through this afternoon. Even more clouds will arrive overnight. A little more humidity will also start creeping in.

Showers will follow in behind tomorrow. Spotty showers with locally heavy rain will arrive. Additional batches of showers and afternoon storms will pass through the Capital Region during the middle of the week.

The pattern is trending drier by Friday and for the weekend. Temperatures will also get turned up. Highs in the 80s are in our future.

