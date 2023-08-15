The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go this morning. It is really wet out there – streets are wet and rain continues to fall. Watch your speed to avoid hydroplanning.

A Flood Watch was cancelled for areas south of Albany. We are expecting over an inch of rainfall in these areas. Even though the watch has been lifted, low lying flooding is possible.

The good news: the widespread soaking rain won’t last all day. This area of rain is pushing east. The widespread rain will taper off to sporadic afternoon showers. Don’t expect much sunshine. The lingering showers along with the clouds will keep us on the cool side with highs slowly “warming” into the 70s.

A secondary low will track out of western New York and into the Adirondack Park this evening. More showers with rumbles of thunder are in play. Some of that activity could still drop closer to the Capital District. Isolated showers will pop up Wednesday, but at least we’ll sneak in some sunny breaks.

Another front pushes in late Thursday and Friday, so showers with a little thunder will return to the picture. Everything still looks to clear in time to enjoy the weekend. There will be a little something for everyone – sunshine and lower humidity, along with warm and warmer temperatures.