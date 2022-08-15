The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We are coming off a splendid summer weekend where the humidity was almost non-existent and temperatures were very pleasant. Oh yeah, there was a lot of sunshine too. The new work week is picking up right where the weekend left off.

After a comfortably cool start, we are heading for a seasonable afternoon. Bright morning sunshine will give way to some afternoon clouds. Some of those clouds could become rain makers, especially in the hills and higher terrain. Any showers will be light, and will dissipate as the sun goes down.

An upper-level low will hang out over the Northeast through mid-week. This will slowly introduce showers to our forecast. Wednesday looks to bring our best chance for rain, although it won’t be a widespread thing. Areas east of Albany may end up a little wetter than the Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks.

We’ll take any rain that we can get. Albany has a rainfall deficit of over five inches since June 1st, the start of meteorological summer. Just about everyone is running quite dry this summer. Some are drier than others.

The pattern will dry out and heat up into the upcoming weekend. Saturday could be another 90-degree day for Albany.