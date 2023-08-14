The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Not too bad for a Monday. We’ll trade in sunshine for more clouds as the day goes on. It turns a little humid too with highs around 80 degrees. No rain during the day.

The next system in this recent active pattern arrives overnight. Right now it is bringing severe and flooding concerns to parts of the Midwest. The pair of lows will merge as the disturbance tracks east.

Skies will quickly cloud over this weekend. The rain won’t be too far off. Widespread showers will build in from the south closer to midnight. By wake up on Tuesday everyone will be wet.

Most of the rain will fall during the first half of Tuesday. Pockets of heavier rain and thunder are possible. Activity will be become spottier as the low continues tracking low by the afternoon. Many areas could receive up to an inch of rain by Wednesday.

The middle part of the week will be warmer and drier. A few more showers and rumbles of thunder will sneak in before the work week is done. The weekend looks sun-sational at this point with a summery feeling.