08/14/2020: A pleasant summer weekend

An update on the latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It’s another clear and comfortable morning around the Capital Region. During these early morning hours keep an eye out for patchy valley and river fog.

We can expect a pleasant late summer day with high pressure in control. It will be warm again with fairly comfortable humidity levels. Skies will become partly sunny through the afternoon. We cannot rule out a stray late-day shower, especially around the southern Green Mountains and the Berkshires. One or two of those showers could wander into New York state. Overall shower chances are quite slim.

A pleasant summer day will turn into a pleasant summer night. Skies will remain partly cloudy with patchy fog developing overnight. Temperatures will drop right back into the lower and mid 60s around the Capital Region. Lows will settle into the 50s for the North Country and the Catskills.

If you can believe it, tomorrow will be even nicer. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will be even lower. And there will be a lot of sunshine to go around.

The pattern will turn more unsettled late in the weekend. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Sunday. We will remain dry during the daytime hours. Showers will hold off until after dark. The wet weather will continue into Monday.

Behind the showers will see a push of more seasonable air. We are not expecting any big spikes in temperatures. High temperatures will hold steady around 80°.

The big weather picture across the country will feature a blocking set up with a big ridge over the west and a trough digging in over the east. This will reinforce a refreshing air mass heading into late August. This set up would also make way for disturbances to drop out of Canada. At this point it looks like high pressure will be strong enough to keep showers away from the Capital Region.