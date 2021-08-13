08/13/2021: One day closer to heat and humidity relief

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of the week and the final day of the stifling heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory has been issued for a third day in a row. This is for areas where the heat index will get up there in the 90s this afternoon.

Another round of thunderstorms will fire up by late-day. A cold front will meet up with the super soupy air mass. A handful of these storms will turn strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, again, will be the top threat. Downpours are also possible. Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight as the front pushes through New York State. A shower or two could straggle behind Saturday morning, otherwise improvements are on the way.

The front will push out the very humid air mass. Dew points, a measure of atmospheric moisture, will dramatically drop during the day Saturday. We’ll go from “air you can wear” to a more manageable range. The drier air will also shave ten or so degrees from the high temperature.

The nice for August weather will stick around into the start of next week with sunshine, highs near 80°, and no muggies. The humidity will get turned back up mid-week. Shower chances will also be on the rise.