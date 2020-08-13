08/13/2020: A string of nice summer days

An update on the latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! You can thank a Canadian high for a cooler morning. Our temperatures have settled into the 50s to lower 60s.

We have sent the really soupy air packing and now we’ll enjoy a run of rather nice summer days. High pressure will keep us dry and will continue to pump in cooler and slightly less humid air into Upstate New York

All you have to do is sit back and enjoy a nice stretch of summer days. Today will be a warm and not as humid. Highs will range from the upper 70s for the interior Adirondack Park to the mid 80s around the Capital Region. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

It will be another pleasant night. After a mostly clear evening, more clouds will drift in overnight. Lows will be on the milder side in the low to mid 60s for the Capital Region, while the North Country dips back into the 50s.

There will be a repeat performance tomorrow. High pressure will be positioned just to our east. The set up will lead to a little more in the way of cloud cover. Temperatures will remain slightly above-normal with comfortable humidity levels.

Saturday will be another really nice day. High pressure will break down late in the weekend. This will allow a cold front to take a run at the Northeast. We will see increasing clouds on Sunday. Shower chances will be on the rise late-day and heading into Monday.

The more seasonable temperatures look to be here to stay. High temperatures will run in the lower 80s through the middle of next week.