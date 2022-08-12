The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Friday! And a fabulous Friday at that. Humidity levels are coming down. It will feel rather refreshing, especially by late summer standards over the next few days.

The Hudson Valley and areas to the east are waking up with some lingering cloud cover. By the afternoon we’ll all enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will check in around 80 degrees. It will feel so comfortable, especially with the lower humidity.

Drier air plus clear and calm conditions will send lows in the 40s and 50s. Saturday morning will have the slightest hint of fall in the air. A good deal of sunshine will warm temperatures back near 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region will keep the comfortable air in place all weekend long. Temperatures will remain mild. And our skies will feature more sunshine than clouds.

You couldn’t ask for a better weekend forecast. Especially with all of the events going on around the Capital Region. Whether you’re hitting the lake, heading to the track, jamming out with Luke Bryan at SPAC, or taking in the sights and treats at the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair.

We still need rain. A persistent upper-level system looks to take care of that next week. Shower chances return Monday afternoon. Tuesday into Wednesday will be a bit wetter. The clouds and wet conditions will keep temperatures on the cooler side.