08/12/2020: Turning down the heat and humidity

An update on the latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Ready for a break from the steamy weather? You’re in luck. Beginning today temperatures and humidity levels will be slightly lower. Don’t think of it as a flip of a switch, but rather one of those fader light switcher. The heat and mugginess will gradually ease up. You’ll even enjoy the change by the end of today.

Now waking up this morning, it is still humid. Last evening’s storms continue to fade and move southward. The activity was sparked by a cold front, which has cleared the Capital Region and will now stall near New York City.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep us over the coming days. Slightly cooler and drier air will be pumped in too.

No 90s and no “air you can wear” today. It will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s for the Capital Region. Humidity levels will gradually fall. Following areas of fog this morning, skies will become mostly sunny through the afternoon.

Tonight will be more comfortable with low temperatures ranging from the mid 50s for the Adirondacks to the lower 60s for Albany and the mid-Hudson Valley. Skies will be mostly clear with patchy fog developing by wake up.

Viewing conditions will be better to spot a few meteors. The Perseids, the best meteor shower of the year, peaks this week. If you want to take a look, head out after midnight and find a dark spot away from city lights. Look high in the northeastern sky. You could see between 15 and 30 meteors per hour.

The end of the week will feature more typical summertime weather. The afternoons will be warm and a little muggy with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will run closer to “normal” over the weekend. You’ll be able to spend a lot of time outdoors both Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week will bring our next best storm chance. Clouds will increase Sunday as a cold front slowly moves into the Northeast. We are expecting more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Showers could stick around into Tuesday. Temperatures will run a little cooler early next week too.