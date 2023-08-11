The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The work week is ending on a high note with sunshine and very comfortable temperatures around 80 degrees. Perfection! Get out and enjoy as best you can.

A fabulous day will turn into a fantastic late summer night. Under mostly clear skies temperatures will dip into the 50s area-wide. Sheltered spots in the Adirondacks could drop as low as the mid 40s.

Take a look up as you’re enjoying this beautiful night. The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend. Under ideal conditions up to 100 meteors per hour will be visible. For the best viewing, wait until after midnight and avoid light pollution. Look into the northeastern sky. The meteors will radiate out of the constellation Perseus, but it may be easier to spot the W-shaped Cassiopeia.

The weekend forecast will turn a stormy. The system will pull through the area starting Saturday afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible. All severe threats are on the table, but damaging winds and additional flooding are our top concerns. Scattered storms arrive after lunchtime. The threat for severe storms will shut down after dark. Showers and rumbles of thunder will hang around through early Sunday morning.

Sunshine returns to cap off the weekend. The next round of unsettled weather will hold off until Monday night. Then we could string together a few dry days in a row!