The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Thursday! It’s one more sign that we are on the other side of the “dog days of summer.” Yesterday brought an end to Albany’s run of consecutive days of 80° or better. This was the third longest 80°+ streak with 35 days in a row.

Another run of 80-degree days begins today. We’ll feel a slight uptick in the warmth and humidity. The day is starting off a little cloudy and foggy. More breaks for sun are coming through mid-day.

We are on the eve of the arrival of very refreshing air. A cold front will push out the “muggies.” In the process skies will cloud up a bit this afternoon. There is also a small shower/thunder chance. Any activity will be hit or miss through sunset.

Skies will start clearing again after midnight. That’s coming just in time for the Super Sturgeon Moon to shine brightly. This is August’s full moon and the final supermoon of 2022. The Perseid meteor shower also peaks tonight. Unfortunately the bright moonlight will create poor viewing conditions.

Humidity levels will continue dropping Friday. It will feel very refreshing into the weekend. High temperatures to close out the work week will only reach 80 degrees or so.

The weekend will be picture perfect, especially after the last few weeks of extreme heat and humidity. We still need rain. It looks like we’ll get into some chances next week. Showers look to be more likely Tuesday into Wednesday.