08/11/2021: The beginning of a new heat wave

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Ready or not a lot of heat and humidity are heading our way over the next three days. A new heat wave begins today with highs near 90° around the Capital Region. We also have some “air you can wear.” The combination of the high heat and humidity could easily turn dangerous this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 AM for most of the News10 area. Peak heat indices could near the triple digits, especially in the Hudson Valley. Thursday will be even worse – hotter and more humid. An Excessive Heat Watch for maximum heat index values of 105° to 110° is already in place for areas from Glens Falls to Albany and southward through the Hudson Valley.

Over the coming days try and limit your time out in the heat, especially between 12 PM and 6 PM. Drink plenty of water. Wear sunscreen and dress in light weight, lightly colored clothing. If you must work outside during peak heating hours, listen to your body and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Check on your neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

These steamy days will also carry storm chances. Today’s activity will hold off until late this afternoon and begin to the west of Albany. A few storms could hang together and cross the Capital Region through sunset. Downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are possible.

Storms will fire back up late Thursday. A final round of storms will push through ahead of a cold front Friday evening. Showers will hang on into Saturday morning, but it will start to feel a lot better. The heat and humidity will break by the weekend.