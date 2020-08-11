08/11/2020: Another hot and sweaty day

An update on the latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The heat and humidity are back at it again. Brace yourself for a hot and sweaty day. The day already has that icky, sticky feel. And it won’t be long before it is downright uncomfortable.

The Heat Advisory has been extended to now include the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley, plus parts of the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, and southern Vermont. The combination of high heat and humidity will lead to heat index values to 95° to 100° this afternoon and evening. Same as yesterday – stay hydrated; limit your time in direct sunshine; if you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or AC; and check on the vulnerable, your neighbors, and your pets.

High pressure is still standing tall over the eastern third of the country and bringing plenty of heat and humidity. Not too far away there’s a cold front that will continue to march eastward. This system produced a widespread damaging wind event across the Midwest yesterday. More storms are likely for the Ohio Valley today. Locally we will see an uptick in storm coverage this evening. We are not expecting the same extensive damaging wind threat, however gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible.

Very isolated thunderstorms are possible during the “heat of the day.” Scattered storms will develop through this evening before winding down around midnight. This will be as the front pushes into the Capital Region. Storms will linger into Wednesday.

There will be a downturn in temperatures and humidity levels once the front crosses. Temperatures will gradually cool through the end of the work week. The weekend will feel awesome!

We will also see loads of sunshine with the more comfortable temperatures and humidity. The next storm chance, after tomorrow, will be on Monday. Even though chances are looking pretty slim at this point.