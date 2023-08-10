The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! I think I can speak for everyone: we want more days like yesterday. Unfortunately we are sliding back into our go-to summer forecast. Unsettled weather is on the move and will arrive in the Capital Region around mid-day.

A swift system will pass to our south. Isolated downpours and storms are possible around lunchtime. More unsettled weather is in store as the afternoon wears on.

The cold front sweeps through after dark. Additional downpours, even a rumble of thunder are possible. Everything exits before midnight.

Severe weather is not a huge concern, instead we’ll watch for more downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding. We haven’t been able to catch a break. I’m a little more concerned about flooding for areas southeast of Albany.

Welcome back sunshine! We’ll cap off the work week with brighter skies and a comfortable afternoon. Highs will push close to 80 degrees. A nice breeze will blow through the area too.

The middle part of the weekend looks to turn stormy. You’ll have to dodge a few storms Saturday afternoon. Activity will fade by early Sunday. The off and on shower/storm pattern extends into the first part of next week.