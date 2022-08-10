The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! So much better this morning! The miserably high humidity is gone and temperatures are starting off quite comfortably. A rather pleasant August day is on the way.

Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels are more comfortable and manageable. Across our skies we’ll trade morning clouds for more sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures and humidity levels will get a brief boost Thursday. Most of us can expect highs in the 80s during a muggy afternoon.

A textbook cold front arrives during the afternoon. Rain or storm chances won’t be too flashy. There is a lack of moisture for the boundary to work with so activity will be widely scattered at best. The front will play a greater role in changing the air mass again.

It will feel a little muggy ahead of tomorrow’s boundary. By Friday the muggy air mass will be replaced with something more refreshing. Oh, and the fantastic feel isn’t going anywhere this weekend!

The weekend looks picture perfect in my book. We’ll enjoy the much lower humidity, seasonable temperatures, and lots of sunshine. The muggies will be on the rise into next weekend with along rain and storm chances. It sure is nice to see an absence of 90s on the 7 Day Forecast.