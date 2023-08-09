The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Go ahead rain, take a break. Sunshine has today handled. It was a busy start to the week for the Northeast with rounds of heavy rain and strong storms. That won’t be the case today.

The clearing process has begun! Morning clouds will give way to sunshine. It should be a rather enjoyable August afternoon with lower humidity and highs around 80 degrees. There are a couple of wrinkles. It will be a breezy day with the slightest chance of a shower. The wind rolling off of the Adirondacks may spark a brief shower. But most of us stay dry.

The comfy feeling continues overnight with lows dipping into the 50s and lower 60s. River valley fog will start to form. Some clouds will wander back in by wake up tomorrow.

We won’t be able to keep the unsettled weather away for long. Showers and storms return to the picture Thursday afternoon. The activity looks to come in two waves – one during the afternoon to the south, another arrives in the evening from the northwest. Downpours will be the top concern.

Everything gets out of here Friday morning. We’ll go back to sunshine to wrap up the work week. Not a washout but more storms are on the way for the weekend and the start of next week.