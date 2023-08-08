The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The News10 area missed out on the severe weather yesterday. The area of storms arrived too late. Some area got soaked, though. This rain has ended this morning. Watch out for puddles and pooling of water as you hit the roads.

We aren’t getting rid of the unsettled weather that easily. A passing cold front brings chances for spotty showers and isolated storms. Areas east of Albany have better storm chances. The Berkshires are just on the fringe of today’s marginal risk for severe storms. A storm or two may pack gusty winds along with periods of heavy rainfall.

We’ll get you out the door mainly dry. I’m not expecting showers to pop back up until lunchtime or the early afternoon. A few more showers will cross this evening. The second part of the night dries out and skies will begin to clear.

More clearing is coming Wednesday. Temperatures will turn more seasonable, and it stays on the breezy side. The northwesterly breeze will cut back on the “muggies.”

A little hiccup in an otherwise dry back half of the work week. A few showers will pop up late-day Thursday. More unsettled weather shows up over the weekend, but we aren’t expecting a washout either day.