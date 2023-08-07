The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Wow, how about that weekend weather! Sadly, we can’t carry over the stellar summer conditions. Clouds have already moved in. Showers are on the way for the morning commute.

A slow-moving, two-day system will bring waves of unsettled weather. Everyone will see light rain during the morning commute. Your windshield wipers will get a work out. Be aware roads are the most slippery for the first ten minutes of rain. This first wave will exit before lunchtime.

We aren’t done yet. A warm front will creep across the Mid-Atlantic and New York this afternoon. This will send heavier rain and a few gusty storms our way. Most of the action will hold off until after dinnertime for the Capital Region.

While instability will be modest, shear will be more significant. Any embedded thunderstorm will be capable of whipping up gusty winds. More downpours can’t be ruled out. As the night goes on the severe threat will wane.

Storms still aren’t over. A cold front will also take it’s sweet time crossing the area. This will keep showers around with the potential for a few more afternoon storms. Outside of storms, tomorrow will be a breezy day.

The wind stays elevated even as the system departs. Easier going overall for the second part of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low and mid 80s. The next rain-making system develops over the weekend, but it doesn’t look to be a washout.