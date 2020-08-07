08/07/2020: A few showers before a mostly dry weekend

An update on the latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Clouds have been filling in from south to north and an area of showers has been creeping in through the Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley. The shower activity has held together a little better to our west, even a lightning strikes were observed around Binghamton. Scattered showers will move northeastward. Don’t be surprised if you see a quick, light rain shower to get the day started.

A wave of low pressure will pass just to our south through the afternoon. Another round of scattered showers will spin our way through the area afternoon. Some sun will break through later in the day.

The shower activity plus more clouds than sunshine will hold high temperatures to the 70s this afternoon – upper 70s for the Capital Region, lower 70s for the Adirondacks.

While most of the weekend will be dry, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm Saturday afternoon. High pressure will slide into the Northeast by Sunday.

Humidity will build back in over the weekend. Sunday will be humid and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hot and muggy conditions will hang in through the start of next week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

Along with the heat and humidity, storm chances will be on the rise through the middle of next week. The disturbances don’t look to be too strong. We aren’t expecting widespread severe storms. There also won’t be a push of cooler and drier air behind the storms. The long-term pattern remains warm-than-normal through the middle of August. The dog days of summer aren’t over yet.