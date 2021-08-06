08/06/2021: Building up the summertime feeling

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! So far this month we have held off what you would expect for early August – heat and a lot of humidity. That all changes today. After five days in a row in the 70s, highs will skip right ahead into the 80s this afternoon – mid 80s for the Capital Region, lower 80s for just about everyone else.

It won’t just be the warmth today. We are also bringing in more humidity. This afternoon will feel a little muggy. The summertime feeling will really kick in over the weekend and into the first part of next week.

The combination of muggy air, some sunshine, and an approaching weak boundary means we can’t rule out isolated showers and storms. “Heat of the day” activity will pop up Saturday, but it won’t be everywhere. Brief downpours and lightning are possible.

Folks at the track for Whitney Day will want to keep an eye to the sky and the radar. Otherwise it will be a muggy day at the Spa with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.

We have seen flashes of heat a few times this summer. This latest warm up looks to hang around for a while. Above-normal temperatures are favored over the next six to 10 days per the Climate Prediction Center outlook. Albany’s temperature could push 90 degrees by the middle of next week.