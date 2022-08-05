The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Friday! Yesterday was the Capital Region’s hottest day in 11 years! The extreme heat broke records in Albany and Bennington. And it wasn’t just the heat, the high humidity made it feel like a sauna. Maximum heat indices were well north of the century mark. Chatham felt like 111° Thursday afternoon!

Some good news – it won’t be as hot today. The bad news – the steamy air mass isn’t going anywhere. “Air you can wear” will stick around into the start of next week. It’s going to be another rough stretch.

Another Heat Advisory for the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, and southern Berkshire County today. The advisory goes into effect at 12 PM and will run through 8 PM. Even though temperatures won’t be as hot, the very high humidity will make it feel like 95° to 100° in the shade. It will feel downright toasty with any breaks for sun.

Just like yesterday, the heat, the humidity, and a stalled front through the Adirondacks and the North Country will produce afternoon storms. These storms and downpours will be fairly hit or miss, but could easily turn intense. Very heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible.

The steamy air will keep daily storm chances on repeat into early next week. The weekend won’t be a washout but you’ll want to watch the sky for storms to pop up during the second part of the day.

The steamy and unsettled pattern will break down on Tuesday as a front pushes through the area. Temperatures will drop from the 90s to the mid 80s. Maybe better news, humidity levels will be cut way back by the middle of next week.