08/05/2021: Awesome August weather finale, “summer” is coming

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It has been an awesome start to August with comfortable mornings and nice afternoons. We’ll stretch it into another day. Exactly how good it feels like depend on the amount of cloud cover.

A coastal low is jogging up the East Coast and spreading clouds inland in the process. The outer parts of the system have extended into the Capital District. We’ll see filtered sunshine again this afternoon. Clouds will be more plentiful for western New England. The cloud cover will also keep temperatures tamped down near 70 degrees.

Meanwhile, clearing is underway to the west. The Adirondacks will see the most sunshine of the News10 area. The clearing process will continue overnight.

Friday will bring brighter skies for all and the arrival of “summer.” Temperatures and humidity are on the way up. ACs will be going back to work.

The summer feeling is here to stay for a while. Temperatures will stay put in the mid to upper 80s through the middle of next week. The muggy combo also means storm chances will return. We are only tracking pop-up storms for the weekend.