08/05/2020: Nice stretch of days after tropical rains

An update on the latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the Capital Region late yesterday. As expected the very heavy, tropical rainfall was the main threat. The axis of heaviest rain ended up running through western Albany County, where some spots received upwards of five inches of rain. Albany International set a daily rainfall record with 3.92″, breaking the previous record of 1.40″ from 1915. That’s more than a month’s worth of rain for the Capital City here in the month of August.

Isaias bolted into southern Canada after passing through Upstate New York. The storm is now considered to be “post-tropical,” but it is still holding on to maximum winds of 40 mph some 24 hours after making landfall. It has been very interesting storm indeed.

Today an upper-level disturbance will rotate through the Northeast. Broken cloud cover will linger through the first half of the day. A stray shower is possible across the Adirondacks. Our skies will gradual clear to reveal more late-day sun. It will be a mild and slightly less humid afternoon as well.

With drier air in place, it will be a rather comfortable night with temperatures dipping into the 50s to near 60°. Skies will remain mostly clear and patchy fog will be possible.

High pressure will be the only game in town through the end of the work week. We will enjoy sunshine, warm temperatures, and lower humidity. Certainly a treat at this point of the summer. The only hiccup will come late Friday. A system will pass to our south. A few showers will spread as far north as the Capital Region Friday afternoon and evening.

Conditions will remain mostly dry over the weekend. It will turn warmer and more humid. High temperatures will hover around 90° into early next week. The steamy conditions will lead to better chances for late-day showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.