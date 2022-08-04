The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s going to be a rough day around the Capital Region with brutal heat and humidity. It has been ten years since Albany’s temperature spiked in the upper 90s. There is some record-setting heat coming our way. Record highs could also fall in Glens Falls and Bennington.

The heat will be bad enough today, but higher humidity will make the heat dangerous. A Heat Advisory has been hoisted for the Hudson and Mohawk valleys between 11 AM and 8 PM. The combination of the high heat and humidity will lead to heat indices in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Today’s scorching heat needs to be taken seriously. Annually it’s not flooding or tornadoes but heat that is the number one weather-related killer. Don’t over do it today. It might be better to say “stay cool and stay inside.” If you must work outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or even better in the AC. Everyone should try to limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Along with stay hydrated, you can dress in light clothing – light colored and light weight – and wearing a hat to stay cool. Don’t forget about your neighbors and pets.

The heat and humidity are today’s top headline. We’ll also watch for pop-up showers and storms later on. Activity could fire up as early as 2 PM to the west. We’re looking at between 3 PM and 6 PM for any storms to cross the Capital Region. Everything will fade as the sun goes down.

Starting today we will introduce daily storm chances. Some days will feature more activity than others. Like tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms are possible. The weekend won’t be a washout out but a few storms are possible both afternoons. Tuesday looks to be a more unsettled day for everyone.

Another heat wave is brewing. Albany reached 90° again yesterday. Highs in the 90s will stretch into the start of next week.