08/04/2021: More clouds, but another nice day overall

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Let’s go for three dry days in a row. Even though we will stay dry, there are more clouds coming our way. A stalled coastal system continues to feed clouds inland this morning. Locations south and east of Albany will see thicker cloud cover.

With the clouds temperatures will run slightly cooler than yesterday. It will be another afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable too.

An area of low pressure will ride along the stalled boundary. Coastal New England will get wet overnight. Some of our eastern counties could be grazed by this area of rain after midnight. That will be it for rain chances.

We’ll welcome in more sunshine as the coastal system pulls away through late week. Summertime conditions will then get turned up. Highs will skip right ahead to the mid 80s by Friday. Humidity will also start to build in. This weekend will feel rather summery. A few storms can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon; Sunday’s shower chances won’t be zero.