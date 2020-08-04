08/04/2020: Isaias brings flooding rain, strong winds today

The latest Storm Tracker Weather update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Today is a day to stay on top of changing weather conditions. Isaias will pass directly over the Capital Region as it runs up the coast today. Rain is already becoming widespread first thing this morning. We are also experiencing for our first downpour with many more to come.

Isaias made landfall late last night as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 85 mph near Ocean Isle Beach, NC. The storm is beginning the weaken now that it is over the land.

Downpours will continue to develop through lunchtime. The heaviest and steadiest rain will occur between 3 PM and 7 PM as the center of Isaias passes directly over the Capital Region.

Flooding rainfall will be the main threat, especially west of the Hudson River. Widespread rainfall totals of 2″ to 4″ are possible through late tonight. Locally up to 6″ of rain are possible through the Catskills. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire News 10 area through 8 AM Wednesday.

Strong winds will have more of an impact for the eastern side of this storm. Locally, Berkshire County is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The wind will pick up as Isaias passes overhead. Albany and other valley locations could see the wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Gusts will be even stronger, better than 60 mph in some cases, on the eastern side of the storm, through the Berkshires, Taconics, and southern Greens. These areas could also see brief spin-up tornadoes.

Isaias will race into southern Canada late tonight. Drier air will rush in. It will remain breezy as we peel back the clouds Wednesday.

The end of the week looks great! We will take a break from not only rain, but also humidity. Conditions will remain dry for the most part through early next week.