The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Awww, what a great stretch of summer days! Sunshine ruled the sky, temperatures were pleasant, and humidity levels were low. The summer weather that we’ve gotten used to kicks back in today. It starts with the humidity.

Dew points are heading back into the “muggy” category now that high pressure is pushing off of the East Coast. This will allow an unsettled pattern to develop. A cold front coming out of the Great Lakes will meet up with more moisture coming out of the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

A few showers and storms will pop up during the second part of the day. More organized storms will push in from the northwest after dinnertime. A strong storm or two is possible with damaging winds. The radar could stay busy through the late night hours, although the severe potential will be greatly diminished.

Wake up on Friday will be quieter, but still quite muggy. The cold front approaches during the afternoon. This will stir up more storms, some will be strong to severe again. More downpours and localized flooding are possible along with damaging winds and large hail. Storms will get moving along Friday night.

We can sit back and look pretty over the weekend. Humidity levels will be cut down and the sun will rule the sky. Temperatures will be seasonable – running around 80 degrees – both days. Showers return to kick off next week. Temperatures will trend a little toastier behind the unsettled weather.