08/03/2021: Even lovelier today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! August is wasting no time in making up for all the wet time last month. Today will be even lovelier than yesterday with all-day sunshine, low humidity, and very comfortable temperatures.

High pressure moved in overnight and cleared out all of the clouds. This allowed temperatures to drop close to 50 degrees. From a cool morning to a pleasant afternoon. Highs will top off in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be another wonderful day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few more clouds will try and get tossed our way. A coastal low will send more clouds inland. The increased cloud cover will mainly affect areas south and east of Albany. There will also be a cool front draped along the Canadian border. The Adirondacks, the North Country, and the Green Mountains may catch a very stray afternoon shower.

The next organized shower and storm chances will hold off until Saturday, and even then the unsettled conditions will be confined to the afternoon hours and scattered in nature. This weekend will feel more like early August with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s and more humidity.