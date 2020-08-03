08/03/2020: The calm between the storms

Happy Monday! Things settled down overnight following a round of strong and severe storms last evening. The Capital Region was spared from the really nasty storms. However across the Adirondacks and into the Berkshires there were a few thunderstorms that lead to wind damage along with reports of funnel clouds and tornadoes. There were multiple sightings of a tornado in Sandisfield, southern Berkshire County.

We stay today dry during daytime hours. It will be a warm and more humid day with a high of 85° in Albany under intervals of sunshine and clouds. There will be a gradual uptick in cloud coverage beginning this evening.

Over the weekend all eyes were on Isaias, which was a high-end tropical storm just off Florida’s Atlantic coast early this morning. Isaias could re-strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before landfall along the Carolina coast. The storm will weaken once again as it zips up the East Coast. The Capital Region is still included in the “cone of uncertainty.” Tropical downpours will be our top threat. The combination of wind and heavy rain will impact areas along the coast.

The first of multiple waves of heavy rain will arrive during the wee hours of the morning. Activity will be scattered at the onset. Off and on heavy rain making showers will continue through the afternoon.

There will be an uptick in intensity and coverage Tuesday night as the center of tropical cyclone Isaias approaches the Northeast. Rain will gradually wind down Wednesday morning as the center of Isaias continues to move to the northeast into southern Canada.

Rain from Isaias will come down hard and fast. A total of two to four inches of rain are possible. Localized amounts of six inches are possible downstate. Rainfall rates may exceed one inch per hour. This may result in flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of the News 10 viewing area between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

We will settle into a “cooler” and drier pattern late week. Lows will be in the upper 50s with afternoon temperatures in the low and mid 80s. There will be a good deal of sunshine and not that much humidity, until next weekend.

LATEST STORIES