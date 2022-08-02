The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The humidity gets dialed up again. It already feels a little sticky this morning. It will feel every bit like the 80s if not the lower 90s later on.

The higher humidity combined with daytime heating and an approaching weak cold front will bring isolated storm chances to the area. Showers could pop up as early as the late morning hours to the west of Albany. The Capital Region can expect the atmosphere to start “bubbling over” after lunchtime. No severe storms are expected today, but cells will produce downpours, gusty winds, and possibly some small hail.

Today’s cold front will be another “air mass changer.” Storms will quickly shut down around sunset. From there humidity levels will fall overnight. Temperatures will turn more comfortable too. Lows will be around 60° for the Capital Region. Meanwhile, the Adirondacks and the North Country could dip well into the 50s.

The “muggies” will take a break Wednesday, but the heat is back on. It will be another 90-degree day in Albany. So far this year there have been 16 days with highs of 90° or above.

More serious heat and humidity arrive on Thursday. Record highs are in jeopardy, so is the title of the hottest day of 2022. We are forecasting a high of 99° for Albany. It was not been that hot in over a decade. With the humidity, feels like temperatures will spike over 100 degrees.

Fortunately the intense heat and humidity only hangs around for a day. More widespread storms on Friday will “cool” us down. The summery pattern of warm and muggy days and unsettled afternoons will persist into next week.