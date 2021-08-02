08/02/2021: A drier start to August

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We are coming off of one of Albany’s coolest AND wettest Julys on record. July 2021 was the third coolest all-time. There were no 90-degree days; and only four above-average days. We picked just under nine inches of rain.

We kicked off August for more heavy rain and thunderstorms. But this morning we are sending the unsettled weather packing. A weak cold front is sagging through New York State. This is keeping clouds and a few sprinkles around this morning. Any lingering showers will quickly dry up and clouds will begin to clear.

The sun will shine by this afternoon. The day will have a very comfortable feeling too with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

It will be a quiet, clear, and cool night. Under mostly clear skies temperatures will slide close to 50 degrees. Some spots in the Adirondacks and the Catskills could dip as low as the mid 40s overnight.

Tuesday will be another very comfortable August day with highs returning to the mid 70s. Temperatures will gradually build into the 80s starting late week. The weekend will feel more like August.

The break from the rain looks to extend through late week. Thursday and Friday will carry small shower chances. There will be better storm chances over the weekend as the muggies take over.