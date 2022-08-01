The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We have turned the page on July. And it was a hot and dry in Albany. The average temperature finished just outside the top 10 hottest Julys. There were 11 days of 90° temperatures; including our hottest days of the year so far. This was Albany’s 12th driest July with only 1.45″, which is over three inches below normal.

The weekend was certainly more enjoyable than the last. Temperatures were warm, but there wasn’t too much humidity. The “muggies” are creeping back in this morning. There were also some passing showers in the Catskills, the mid-Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires. The majority of the rain will stay out of the Capital Region’s hair.

The coastal system will crank up the humidity today. Temperatures will be on par with Sunday’s highs in the low to mid 80s. Our skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

The humidity keeps going up Tuesday. At the same time a cold front will swipe New York State. This set up will fuel an isolated thunderstorm chance, especially tomorrow afternoon.

Behind the front humidity levels will fall a bit, but temperatures won’t. In fact, some big time heat is brewing for the middle of the week. Highs in the 90s return on Wednesday. The heat blazes Thursday. It could be our hottest day of the year, and the hottest day in over a decade in Albany.

This will be a brief spike to the upper 90s. More storms will “cool” temperatures into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, we look to stay mainly dry with highs around 90°.