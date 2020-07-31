07/31/2020: Fantastic end to the week and July

Happy Friday! We’re wrapping up the week, and the month, with some pretty great weather. A “cool” front settled downstate overnight. This has opened the door to some slightly cooler and drier air. Skies also cleared overnight. As a result temperatures are starting off in the 50s across the Adirondacks and North Country, it’s the lower 60s for the Capital Region. The mid-Hudson Valley is still holding onto more clouds so temperatures are a touch milder.

High pressure over southern Canada will be in control throughout the day. It will be warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid 80s around the Capital Region. Clouds will build into the afternoon and most will remain completely dry. A stray shower may bubble up through the mountains.

Tomorrow will be the pick day of the weekend. After a very comfortable start, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and it will turn more humid. Saturday will be another mostly dry day.

A switch will be flipped by the end of the weekend. A parade of low pressures through the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley, and Midwest will spread rain and storms across Upstate New York on Sunday. The Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley will see the best widespread activity.

This will kick off an unsettled stretch through the middle of next week. An upper-level system will keep showers around on Monday. We will also have the watch for impacts from now Hurricane Isaias. The storm will jog through the Bahamas today as a Category 1 storm. Florida’s Atlantic coast will see impacts over the weekend. The latest track from the National Hurricane Service has Isaias running up the coast Monday and Tuesday. Depending on the exact track, the mid-Hudson Valley could be impacted by heavy rain and wind. This is still a good deal of uncertainty. We will keep an eye on the updates to the track over the coming day.

Later next week appears to trend cooler and drier. Moisture from Isaias and the upper level system will depart allowing high pressure to take over.