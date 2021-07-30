07/30/2021: Drying out from all of the July rainfall

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy finally Friday! Yesterday brought the latest round of heavy rain. Some areas picked up three or more inches of rain. This July is now Albany’s third wettest all-time with 8.93″ of rain. And we’re not done just yet.

A secondary cold front is swinging through this morning. Areas of torrential rain and some thunder are dropping southeast through the Capital Region. It won’t be raining all day. Conditions will begin drying out by late morning.

Behind the boundary a cool breeze will kick in. It will feel more like fall than late July this afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to reach 70° for most of the News10 area.

The unseasonably cool air will continue to stream in overnight. In fact Albany could challenge the record low.

It will be a delightful start to the weekend – highs in the lower 70s with sunshine giving way to clouds. August will get off to an unsettled start. Showers with isolated storms will return for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures are trending milder during the early days of the new month. Highs will approach 80 degrees again by the middle of next week.