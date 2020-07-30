07/30/2020: Near repeat performance today

Happy Thursday! The “alarm” might have gone off a little earlier this morning. A cluster of showers and heavy rain moved through the Capital Region first thing this morning. This is the only shower out there. Fortunately this rain is racing through the area. It will be dry by the time most are heading out the door. We will stay dry through mid-day.

An upper-level disturbance and another weak “cool” front will push through the Northeast today. Just like yesterday we will see intervals of sun and clouds with chances for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Just like this morning, brief downpours are possible.

The boundary will stall south of the region tonight. Showers will end and skies will begin to clear. Areas closer to the boundary – the mid-Hudson Valley and farther downstate – will see more clouds, even a passing shower. Meanwhile, the North Country and Adirondacks will see skies go mostly clear overnight.

High pressure will take over to end the work week. Tomorrow will be a nice late July day around New England. Highs will climb into the mid 80s around the Capital Region, near 80° to the north. Humidity levels will be comfortable. Our skies will also feature a lot of sunshine.

The weekend will begin dry, but we will be cranking up the heat and humidity again. We are expecting temperatures to approach 90° in Albany. The pattern will then turn wetter. The Ohio Valley will see an unsettled start to the weekend. The low will lift northward into the Great Lakes and Northeast on Sunday. Widespread rain and storms will work into the Capital Region throughout the day. The Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks will see the best coverage of rain.

The ninth named storm the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Isaias (pronounced Ees-Ah-Ee-Ahs,) formed overnight. The tropical storm is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Isaias is expected to pass over Hispaniola later today and brush passed Cuba before heading towards Florida by the weekend.

An upper level low could pick up the tropical moisture associated with Isaias early next week. This would bring more rain to the Northeast through the first half of next week. This is something worth watching over the coming days.