The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Friday! Yesterday’s round of thunderstorms produced a few severe thunderstorm warnings with some wind damage reports and some decent downpours. But… Albany missed out again. The airport only reported a trace of rainfall. That means our monthly rainfall will stand at 1.44″. That’s a far cry from last July when the Capital District had too much rain.

Skies are clearing and areas of fog are settling in on this muggy morning. The fog and low clouds will lift between 8 AM and 9 AM. We’ll be left with partly sunny skies today. It will still feel muggy as temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 80s.

Humidity levels will gradually fall as a cold front passes through the News10 area. This front may spark a stray shower well south of the Capital Region late this afternoon and evening. The drop in humidity is here to stay for the weekend.

High pressure will reinforce a comfortably warm weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be flooded with sunshine both days too.

The mercury and the muggies start heading back up next week. Most of the country is preparing for an above-average start to August. Hotter temperatures are pretty much a guarantee for the Midwest, lower Great Lakes, and the Northeast.

We are seeing signs of another heat wave brewing. Highs will jump back into the 90s starting on Monday. It will get toastier as we go through the week. Thursday could be another scorcher with highs at least in the upper 90s.