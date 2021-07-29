07/29/2021: The final rounds of July rain

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! July 2021 will be remembered for all of the rain that fell. And we aren’t done just yet. A complex of showers and storms over the Midwest and western Great Lakes this morning will continue diving to the southeast. The strongest storms will stay to the south of the News10 area.

The initial push of showers will arrive after lunchtime. Showers will be scattered in nature through this evening. Periods of heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms are also possible.

There will be a brief break in the action this evening. Another batch of rain will arrive overnight and linger into very early Friday. The repeated rounds of heavy rain means flash flooding may become a problem. Urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas will be at most risk for flooding.

Showers will quickly exit early Friday. Then a cool, almost fall-like, breeze will kick in. Temperatures will be held to the 60s and lower 70s. That’s quite cool for the end of July!

The beautiful weather will stick around for the start of the weekend. August begins with more showers and storms. The cool trend also looks to continue with highs slowly trending toward 80 degrees by the middle of next week.