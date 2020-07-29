07/29/2020: Late-day shower chance, otherwise a decent day

Your Wednesday is off to a wonderful start. Temperatures settled into the 50s and lower 60s under clear skies overnight. That’s a change that you’ll definitely notice stepping out this morning. Areas of fog have developed. Be aware that patchy dense fog is possible.

Today’s weather play is an upper level low situated over southern Canada. This low will act like a wagon wheel. It will sit and spin spokes of energy through the Northeast of the coming days. Today will begin with sunshine, but end with more clouds. There is also the potential for isolated showers and storms late in the day, especially west of Albany. Activity will move southeastward towards the Capital Region this evening. Activity will become more hit or miss the later we go.

Meanwhile, it will be a warm day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the Capital Region. It won’t be as humid.

You can copy and paste the forecast for tomorrow. Another weak disturbance will push through Upstate New York and bring another chance for afternoon/early evening widely scattered showers and storms.

The “cool” front won’t be strong to really drop temperatures. Our highs will stay put in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week. Humidity levels will remain manageable.

Temperatures will get a boost on Saturday as high pressure takes over. It will also turn more humid to begin the weekend and the month of August. Rain and storm chances will be on the rise late in the weekend. That will tamp the heat back down.