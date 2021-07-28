07/28/2021: Showers and the “muggies” take a break

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Yesterday’s torrential rain and storms added to our already historic July rainfall. July 2021 now stands alone in the fourth spot for the wettest Julys in Albany. Interesting to note that three out of the top five stats are from the 1800s.

Showers, the “muggies,” and the summertime warmth are all taking a break today. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than the past two afternoons. The humidity will also be cut back.

The comfortable air will hang on overnight. Low temperatures will slide in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We won’t be able to hold off the rain for long. Rain and storm chances will increase Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. The ingredients don’t appear to be there for too many severe storms. Gusty winds and heavy rain can’t be ruled out, though. The main area of low pressure will cut across the mid-Atlantic states Friday. We will dry out to wrap up the work week.

Today begins a cooling pattern. High temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal this afternoon. The long-range outlook favors cooler than normal temperatures to start August.

The weekend will get off to a picture perfect start with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 50s. Meanwhile, August will not only begin cool but unsettled.