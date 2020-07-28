07/28/2020: Early showers, then humidity drops

Happy Tuesday! Embrace the frizz today. We are waking up very humid this morning. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will also track through eastern New York during the first half of the day. Showers and storms have been developing just east of Lake Ontario early this morning. Along with a few lightning strikes, there are also pockets of heavy rain pushing east. Activity will enter the Capital Region over the coming hours. We will hold onto a chance for a shower or storm through lunchtime. Activity will end from northwest to southeast.

A cold front will cross the Capital Region around mid-day. This won’t just wash out the rain, we will also see a drop in humidity. Dew points are in the 70s (yuck!) this morning. By this afternoon those levels will be scaled back to a more comfortable level. More sunshine will also break out across our skies. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s.

Tonight will be more comfortable as the drier air continues to work in. We are expecting lows to range from the upper 50s up north to the low and mid 60s for the Capital Region. Skies will become mostly clear. Watch out for areas of fog by wake up.

An upper level low over southern Canada will spiral pulses of energy through the Northeast over coming days. A secondary cold front will pass through Upstate New York tomorrow. Stray showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. The low will get a move on by late week allowing high pressure to take over our weather story.

Things will be heating back up and turning more humid as we flip the calendar to August. A low coming out of the Ohio Valley will bring widespread showers and storms late in the weekend and early next week.