07/27/2021: Another muggy day before late-day storms

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The “muggies” are back today. Temperatures will quickly climb from near 60° this morning to very summery levels this afternoon. The better part of the day will feature sunshine too. But the muggy conditions will eventually catch up with us as a cold front drops through the News10 area.

Storm chances will return late this afternoon and continue into the evening hours. A line of storms will enter the Adirondack Park by mid-afternoon. The Capital Region will see the stormy weather around dinnertime. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding may also arise.

The storm threat will fizzle as the sun sets. Drier air will then work in. Temperatures will settle into the 50s overnight.

Wednesday will bring a brief break from the “muggies.” There will be another uptick in humidity with rising storm chances on Thursday. There will be multi-day stretch of lower humidity to close out July.

Friday and Saturday will be delights! Sunshine will accompany low humidity and highs in the 70s. However, August looks to be off to an unsettled start.