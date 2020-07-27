07/27/2020: The week is off to a hot start

Happy Monday! Hopefully you enjoyed the weekend. It sure was a great one! Temperatures and humidity have been steadily climbing over the past few days. We are off to a warm start today with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Things will heat up quickly through the afternoon. We are expecting highs in the mid 90s around the Capital Region. The combination of high heat and humidity will lead to triple digit heat indices this afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Hudson and Mohawk valleys along with Bennington and Berkshire counties between 11 AM and 8 PM.

During this time limit your time in direct sun. Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Stay hydrated. Check on your neighbors and pets, along with the elderly to ensure that everyone is staying cool.

Along with the heat, we are also tracking storm chances. A cold front currently draped across southern Canada will slink southward through Upstate New York late today into Tuesday. A few storms will develop across the Adirondacks and the North Country. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Storms will weaken as they drift southward closer to sunset.

While storm chances are better north and west today, areas south and east of Albany will see better storm chances tomorrow as the cold front passes southward. Downpours and strong winds will remain the top threats.

Relief from the heat and humidity will be felt rather quickly. Highs will drop back into the 80s beginning tomorrow. A break in the humidity will also come a little later in the week.

Tomorrow’s spotty showers will be the last organized storm chance through at least next weekend. We can’t rule out pop-up afternoon and early evening storms, but that’s about it. A ridge of high pressure will nudge back into the Northeast to kick off August. This will bring back more sunshine, heat, and humidity by the weekend.

