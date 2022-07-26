The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Do yourself a favor – take a nice deep breath when you step outside this morning. There is a noticeable change in the air. Humidity levels have dropped and temperatures are off to a very comfortable start.

It will be a beautiful day from start to finish. Sunshine will be around all day. Temperatures will only reach the 70s to lower 80s and humidity levels will be in a very comfortable range. Go ahead get outside and enjoy today!

Tonight will turn even cooler with everyone waking up in the 50s. Then it will be a speedy warm up Wednesday back into the mid 80s. The humidity won’t be too bad just yet.

The warmer air will eventually bring shower and storm chances. Those chances are pretty low until we will hit Thursday afternoon. At best scattered thunderstorms and downpours will come through the area. The heat and humidity will break down again into the start of the weekend. It looks like we’re in store for another hot stretch to kick off August.