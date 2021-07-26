07/26/2021: Hazy sunshine and a bit of humidity to start the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! And it is a muggy Monday at that. Conditions were just right overnight for areas of locally dense fog to develop. Keep an eye out for reduced visibility during your morning commute. Conditions will improve by 8 AM.

The muggy conditions will stick around all day long. Temperatures will get a boost too with highs in the mid 80s around the Capital Region. There will be hazy sunshine to go along with the July feeling.

The sky will have a milky appearance again as smoke aloft from western wildfires moves back in. The plume will be more dense north of I-90.

No relief from the muggy conditions coming tonight. Low temperatures will settle into the low and mid 60s. The night will start off mostly clear, but eventually clouds will start to build in after midnight.

The increasing clouds will come ahead of our next disturbance. Tuesday will begin dry. During the afternoon hours a cold front will swing through and produce a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of the storms will be garden variety – threats will stay under the severe thresholds. Heavy rainfall will be a concern, though.

We’ll take a break from showers and storms on Wednesday. Storm chances will be back on Thursday. This will be the most unsettled day of the next week. Strong storms are possible along with more heavy rainfall.

July will end on a cooler and drier note. Highs on Friday and Saturday will run about 10 degrees below normal. The humidity will be wiped out of the air too. It’s never too early to make some outdoor weekend plans.