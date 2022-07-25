The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Monday! The heat has been stifling at times. Albany has recorded six days in a row in the 90s. During this stretch three new record highs were set, including back-to-back ones over the weekend. And of course, the humidity only made things more miserable.

The heat wave ends today! We have another round of downpours and gusty thunderstorms to thank for the relief. It may have been a rude wake up call for those in the Mohawk Valley, the Adirondacks, and the North Country. Things are getting busier around the Capital District just in time for the morning commute.

The heavy rain will be the greatest impact this morning. Drive times could be slowed down due to reduced visibility and wet roads. Around lunchtime the activity will slide to the south and east of Albany. The quiet start to the day and a little bit of sunshine will charge up the atmosphere for a severe storm potential.

Afternoon thunderstorms in the Berkshires will have to be monitored for damaging winds. These stronger storms should exit the News10 area by 4 PM or 5 PM.

Real changes will begin to be felt tonight. Skies will clear and humidity levels will quickly drop. Temperatures will begin in the 50s Tuesday and only reach the lower 80s by the afternoon. That’s a big change from the sweltering heat and humidity! It’ll be a beautiful day from the start to finish tomorrow.

The intense heat stays away as we close out July. Thursday will be our next steamy day with highs close to 90 degrees. The end of the week will also bring another storm chance.