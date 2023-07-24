The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It sure was nice of the “muggies” and storms to take a break over the weekend. Now that we’re at the start of new work week, it’s back to business as usual. Humidity levels are on the way back up today, along with storm chances.

Very warm and muggy this afternoon with highs in the 80s around the News10 area. A few storms arrive as early as lunchtime. An isolated storm could turn severe and pack damaging winds. Downpours with localized flooding will be another issue. Another wave of showers and storms will arrive around dinnertime and evening commute. Activity fizzles after dark. The hours after dark will be all dry.

The heat and humidity will charge up more isolated storms Tuesday. Most of the action will be focused east of the Hudson River. We can’t rule out gusty winds and heavy rain again.

A widespread one to one and a half inches of rain are expected through the end of July. Localized downpours could put down a lot more than that. And it won’t take much to push this month into the top spot for Albany’s wettest July. This is also one of Albany’s wettest months all-time.

Steamy conditions will build in late week with the heat index approaching the mid 90s. More storms are on the way heading into the week. The heat will break and storms should exit by Sunday. It may turn rather pleasant for the end of July and beginning of August.