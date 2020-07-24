07/24/2020: Kicking off a nice final weekend of July

Happy Friday! We are finally on the other side of our bouts with severe storms. A cold front continues to chug southward. Skies have already cleared out across the Adirondacks and humidity levels are beginning to drop back. The trend will continue through the morning across the Capital Region and the mid-Hudson Valley.

The areas that have gone completely clear are dealing with some patchy fog and cooler temperatures. The Capital Region is dealing with scattered clouds and as a result it’s a warmer start to the day. High pressure is anchored across the Great Lakes and will spread out during the day. By this afternoon the entire area will be waking on sunshine! Temperatures will be on the warm side, but it won’t be nearly as humid as yesterday.

Drier, less humid air will continue to stream in overnight. It will be a more comfortable night under clear skies. Lows will range from the mid 50s for the Adirondacks to the mid 60s for the Hudson Valley.

No storms today or this weekend! A ridge of high pressure is building across the middle of the country. The set up is nicknamed the “ring of fire” because it brings plenty of heat and humidity to areas under the dome. Temperatures will run near 90° through the weekend. Higher humidity will begin to build back in by Sunday.

In other weather news, Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the western Gulf. The storm is expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi on Saturday. Texas is bracing for drenching rainfall through the weekend. Areas along the coast will also be at risk for tornadoes, rip currents, and flooding.

Back at home, an upper-level disturbance will slip into the flow early next week. Isolated storms are possible Monday afternoon. Chances will be greater on Tuesday. Cooler and drier air will move in behind the storms. The final days of July, even into early August are looking downright delightful!

