The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! Oh, what a beautiful morning! Clear, cool, and calm to start the day with temperatures in the 50s, even the 40s for some. What a treat for late July! This is just that beginning of another splendid summer day.

We’re putting the SUN in SUNday. Lots of sunshine is on the way again today. We’ll dial up temperatures a little closer to normal. Highs will range from around 80 degrees in the higher terrain to the mid 80s for valley locals.

The humidity stays in check, but for much longer. The “muggies” are back tomorrow. We are heading toward a few steamy days for the final weekend of July.

The “muggies” also bring the return of shower and storm chances. Widely scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will pop up after lunchtime on Monday. Downpours and localized flash flooding are possible tomorrow and Tuesday. It won’t take much rain to push this month into the top spot for Albany’s wettest July. The record is 9.91″ from 2009. The Capital City has picked up 9.59″ so far.

A steamy stretch begins Wednesday with highs pushing closer to 90 degrees. The heat index could cross in the mid 90s, and a heat advisory may be needed. Stay tuned for updates. The heat and humidity will keep storm chances elevated on Friday and Saturday.